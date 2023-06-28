Death Notices for Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Published 9:45 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Please see below for today’s death notices.

Dianna Carey Eanes, 78 of Farmville, passed away June 20. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 1, at 2:30 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church, Keysville. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville.

Martha Jane Beasley, 73 of Prospect, passed away June 21. Funeral service was held on Monday, June 26, at 2 p.m., at Peaks Baptist Church, Prospect. Interment was in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

Email newsletter signup

Charles Henry Spencer, 55 of Farmville, passed away June 19. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 27, at noon, at Triumph Baptist Church, Darlington Heights. Interment was in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

For any questions regarding obituaries and death notices, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.