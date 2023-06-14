Death Notices for Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Published 9:57 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

Lelia Elizabeth Laury Massie, 93 of Farmville, passed away June 5. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 13, at noon, at Union Hill Baptist Church, Buckingham. Interment was in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.

Travis Andrew Johnson, 35 of North Chesterfield, formerly of Farmville, passed away June 2. Funeral service was held on Monday, June 12, at 1 p.m., at High Rock Baptist Church, Rice. Interment was in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

Christopher Holmes Smith, 55 of Los Angeles, California passed away May 15. Funeral service was held on Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church, New Canton. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.

For any questions regarding death notices and/or obituaries, email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394- 0398.