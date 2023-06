Death Notices for Friday, June 9, 2023 Published 11:13 am Friday, June 9, 2023

See below for today’s death notices.

James Harvey, 68 of Farmville, passed away May 20. Funeral service and interment was held on Thursday, June 8, at 4 p.m., in the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment served the family.

For any question in regards to obituaries and death notices, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.