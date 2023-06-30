Cumberland hires new athletic director, assistant principal Published 2:00 am Friday, June 30, 2023

Cumberland County Public Schools will have a new athletic director when school starts back up this fall. There will also be a new face at Cumberland High, working as an assistant principal. The district announced the two new hires on Thursday, June 29.

Former men’s basketball coach Tyrone Mosby takes over as the district’s new athletic director and career development specialist. The Cumberland High graduate, who spent the last two years as assistant athletic director for the district, has a degree in Precision Machinery Technology, along with a Machinist Journeyman Certification. He previously taught in Cumberland as a Career and Technical Education teacher, working with the AVID program and New Beginnings. He also served as the ISS and Alternative Education Intervention Officer for the district.

In addition to serving as assistant athletic director, Mosby worked as an AutoCAD and Drafting Designer for CMC Rebar over the last few years. He was a student athlete during his time at Cumberland High, later returning to the school to serve as the men’s basketball coach for more than 15 years.

In 2018, he was the assistant coach for the Cumberland High Varsity Boys Basketball team that went to the James River District and Region 1B Championship tournament, which was the first time that the team had qualified for the VHSL State Tournament.

“I am thrilled that Mr. Mosby is joining the CuCPS family in a full-time capacity,” said Cumberland Superintendent Dr. Chip Jones. “I am excited to see him lead our athletic department as well as career development.”

New assistant principal joins Cumberland

Meanwhile, Lisa Garcia will come on board as assistant principal at Cumberland High. Garcia has a Bachelor of Social Work from Norfolk State University, a Master of Arts degree in School Counseling from Norfolk State University, and a graduate certificate in Administration and Supervision from Longwood University.

She is currently enrolled in a doctoral program in Educational Leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University. Previously she has served as the Director of Counseling for Caroline County Public Schools; a Graduate Coach and Testing Coordinator for Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond Public Schools; and as a Counselor Director, 21st Century Grant Coordinator, and Testing Coordinator for Stafford County Public Schools.

She has also worked as an investigator for Child Protective Services in Portsmouth. Garcia stated that her number one goal is student success, and she believes that all students can learn and become productive citizens.

“Ms. Garcia’s professional background will be an asset to the division,” Jones said. “I am happy she is joining our team.”