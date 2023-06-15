Corpus Christi celebration held

Published 10:22 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

By Staff Report

Corpus Christi

Parishioners from the St. Theresa Catholic Church participated in the Corpus Christi celebration on Sunday, June 11. The procession of Christ in the blessed sacrament made its way through Buffalo Street in Farmville to neighboring streets as an expression of faith in the real presence of Christ in the Holy Eucharist. Parishes celebrate the solemn feast of Corpus Christi, which is the Body and Blood of Christ as if to carry the Lord Jesus in spirit through the streets and neighborhoods.

