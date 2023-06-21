Conservation District names scholarship winners Published 11:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

1 of 4

The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District recently awarded four $1,000 Lindy Hamlett Education Scholarships. These scholarships provide financial support to high school and college students majoring in, or showing a strong desire to major in, a course curriculum related to natural resource conservation and/or environmental studies.

High school seniors and full-time college students having a permanent residence in Amelia, Nottoway or Prince Edward Counties were invited to apply. This year’s recipients are college students Brooke Coleman and Tyler Harris, Prince Edward High School senior Laila Jones and Kenston Forest senior Camron Moon.

The scholarship funds will help with their educations at North Carolina State, Coastal Carolina University, Virginia Wesleyan University and Virginia Tech. Congratulations to the scholarship recipients.