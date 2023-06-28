Committee announces party candidates for November Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The Democratic slate of candidates has been set for Prince Edward County. The Prince Edward Democratic Committee put out a statement Friday, officially endorsing the group for the Nov. 7 election. The group includes, front row from left, Odessa Pride, incumbent Board of Supervisors Hampden District (401); Edna “Reba” Goldman, incumbent Commissioner of Revenue. 2nd row (left to right): Lynnette Coe, incumbent Clerk of the Circuit Court; Peter Gur, candidate for Board of Supervisors Farmville District (101); Megan Clark, incumbent Commonwealth Attorney. Top row (left to right): Donna Nunnally, incumbent Treasurer; Pattie Cooper-Jones, incumbent Board of Supervisors Center District (801); Robert Goldman, candidate for Sheriff.