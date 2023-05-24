Wood retires from hospital board Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

He’s written several books, has been a familiar voice on the radio and had a byline in The Farmville Herald over the years. But beyond that, for 17 years, Francis E. Wood Jr. helped guide the local hospital as a member of the Centra Southside Community Hospital Board of Directors.

From 2006 to March of this year, he served as a member and now the hospital is honoring his service.

“It has been my honor to serve beside Francis for 17 years. His dedication to our patients, caregivers and hospital has been evident through his faithful service,” said Sharon Harrup, the hospital board’s chairperson. “Francis came to every committee and board meeting well prepared and ready to advocate for what he thought best. His physical presence will be missed, but we know he will continue to work tirelessly advocating for the community and its citizens he treasures.”

Email newsletter signup

Part of that recognition included a resolution voted on by the board, pointing out that in addition to serving on the board of directors for the hospital, he also served from 2015 to 2018 on the board of Central Health itself.

“Mr. Wood participated in the making of numerous decisions which directly contributed to the present and future success of Centra,” the resolution said. “These decisions have done much to ensure that the residents of Central and Southside Virginia shall continue to benefit from a health care system that is widely recognized for its high quality, efficiency, and value”

The resolution also states that both the Centra Health and hospital boards each acknowledge his efforts and “express their sincere appreciation to him for the dedicated service he has given.”