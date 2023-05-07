Towery receives Tulip award Published 8:54 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

Physician assistant Tiffany Towery received the TULIP award this past week at Centra Southside Hospital. Tulip stands for Touching Unique Lives in Practice. Hospital officials say the TULIP Award “recognizes and celebrates individuals in nursing support who exemplify the hospital’s values of trust, respect, compassion, community and excellence.” These individuals make a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families, and are a vital part of the nursing care teams. Towery works in the Pulmonology Clinic in Farmville. Pictured are, from left, Tom Angelo, CEO; Tiffany Towery, PA; Sunil Rajan, MD; and Cheryl Moore, Practice Administrator.