Toga Fire Department honored with award Published 2:00 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

Toga Volunteer Fire Department was recently awarded the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Pride Award Recipient for the month of April. “The Chamber takes great pride in honoring our volunteer fire departments,” said Chamber President Jordan Miles. “Toga VFD has a state of the art firehouse, built under the supervision of their Chief, Brian Bates, and team of volunteers, to serve the community, not only during fire emergencies but other natural disasters with the shelter space they’ve created and that is much needed. They stand ready to serve Buckingham.” Pictured are, from left, Dan Fowler, Jarrett Bryant, Nate Allen, Allen Fowler, Stanley Jones, Melanie Fowler, Steve Rann, Dale Senger, Brian Day, Brian Bates, Barbara Wheeler, Steve Wheeler, Miles, Justin Midkiff, Ruth Lyle, Elliott Atkinson, Bobby Hudgins, and Anthony Rinaldi.