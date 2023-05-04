Tigers lose in lacrosse season finale Published 11:05 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

The final regular season game for Hampden-Sydney’s lacrosse team was a road loss. The No. 16 ranked Tigers lost 14-2 to No. 13 University of Lynchburg on Saturday, April 29.

Lynchburg came out the gates firing, scoring the first five goals between quarters one and two, Then their run was broken as junior Patrick Saunders got the feed from sophomore Campion White and fired it from a tough angle over the shoulder of the goalie. The Hornets answered, scoring two more before the horn sounded to push the game to 7-1 after 30 minutes of action.

The Hornets added to their lead in the third quarter scoring five to push the lead to 11 at the end of three quarters and scored another in the fourth to make it 12 before freshman Patrick Hanes took the ball down the left side and beat the goalie. Lynchburg added one more goal after the Tigers scored to bring the final score to 14-2.

Email newsletter signup

The Tigers will await their next opponent, as they will play the winner of Washington and Lee University vs either Bridgewater College or Shenandoah University in the ODAC semifinals on Thursday, May 4. The time for the game has yet to be determined.