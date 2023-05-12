Tigers football schedule finalized Published 2:24 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) 24th-year head football coach Marty Favret has announced his program’s upcoming 2023 schedule. That includes seven Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) games, four at home, and culminates with the 128th Edition of “The Game” on the road at archrival Randolph-Macon College. Overall, the Tigers will play six of 10 regular season contests at home-beginning with Wabash (IN) College in The Gentlemen’s Classic on Saturday, September 2, at 1 p.m. on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium.

“With 44 upperclassmen returning, this will be our most experienced team in a decade,” said Favret. “We look forward to the challenging slate of games we face this fall.”

H-SC opens the campaign at home in non-conference action against Wabash in The Gentlemen’s Classic, which began in 2014. The Little Giants have won each of the three previous games in the series, including a high-scoring 52-48 win last Sept. 3 in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Wabash finished 2022 at 7-3 overall, 6-2 in the North Coast Athletic Conference. Wabash and H-SC are two of three remaining all-male, four-year schools in the country.

The Tigers remain home in week two during Hall of Fame Weekend for another non-conference game against Brevard (NC) College on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. at Everett Stadium. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Tornados finished 2022 at 5-5 overall, 5-2 in the USA South Athletic Conference. The College will induct the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 the night before, and the special group of inductees will also be recognized at halftime.

H-SC goes on the road for the first time in week three for its third consecutive non-conference game to open the slate at Greensboro (NC) College on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Pride finished 2022 at 1-9 overall, 1-6 in the USA South, including a 70-28 road loss at H-SC last Sept. 17.

GOING THROUGH THE SECOND HALF OF THE SCHEDULE

The Tigers will enjoy their bye in week four (Sept. 23), as week five begins the first of seven-straight ODAC games-starting at home against Bridgewater College on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. at Everett Stadium. The Eagles finished 2022 at 9-2 overall, 6-1 in the ODAC, including a 27-17 home win past H-SC last October 1.

The Garnet and Grey remain home in week six during Friends and Family Weekend against ODAC member Ferrum College on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. at Everett Stadium. The Panthers finished 2022 at 1-9 overall, 1-6 in the ODAC, including a 35-16 home loss to H-SC last Oct. 8.

H-SC is back on the road in week seven at Averett University on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m. in Danville. The Cougars finished 2022 at 3-7 overall, 1-6 in the ODAC, including a 37-26 road loss at H-SC last Oct. 15.

The Tigers return home in week eight during Homecoming Weekend against ODAC member Washington and Lee University on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. at Everett Stadium. The Generals finished 2022 at 5-5 overall, 3-4 in the ODAC, including a 44-43 overtime home loss to H-SC last Oct. 22. It will also be Team Hall of Fame Weekend as an initial class of five teams will be inducted the night before, while recognized at halftime, as well.

H-SC is back on the road in week nine at ODAC member Guilford (NC) College on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. in Greensboro. The Quakers finished 2022 at 2-8 overall, 1-6 in the ODAC, including a 28-21 road loss at H-SC last Oct. 29.

The Tigers are back at home in week 10 against ODAC member Shenandoah University on Saturday, November 4, at 1 p.m. on Senior Day at Everett Stadium. The Hornets finished 2022 at 8-2 overall, 5-2 in the ODAC, including a 23-7 home win past H-SC last Nov. 5.

H-SC is on the road in week 11 to complete the regular season at ODAC member and archrival Randolph-Macon in the 128th Edition of “The Game” on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. in Ashland. The defending conference champion Yellow Jackets finished 2022 at 11-1 overall, 7-0 in the ODAC, including a 38-17 road win at H-SC last Nov. 12. The Tigers, however, continue to lead the Oldest Small School Rivalry in the South, 60-56-11, though R-MC has now won nine-straight and 11 of the last 12 games played between the two storied programs. The Garnet and Grey’s last win in the series was in 2013, a 28-26 road win in Ashland.

LOOKING AT LAST YEAR’S RECORD

H-SC completed 2022 at 5-5 overall, 4-3 in the ODAC to finish fourth among eight teams. The Tigers enjoyed a four-game winning streak during a successful stretch of the season that included five wins in six games. Coach Favret now totals 145 football coaching wins in 23 seasons, becoming the all-time winningest football coach at the College with the thrilling OT road win at W&L last fall. The current longest-tenured collegiate head coach in Virginia, he has an overall record of 145-86, including 95-51 in the ODAC.