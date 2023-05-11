SVCC sets commencement date Published 2:47 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) will hold a commencement ceremony for its graduates on Saturday, May 13 on the John H. Daniel Campus in Keysville.

The commencement ceremony will be held outdoors beginning at 9:30 a.m. behind the Student Services Center. Graduates and their families are invited to attend and tickets are not required.

“Commencement is always a special experience as we celebrate the accomplishments of our students,” said Dr. Quentin R. Johnson, SVCC President. “I am very honored and excited to shake the hands of our deserving graduates as they walk across the stage.”

Email newsletter signup

SVCC will welcome executive leadership coach Troy Selberg from Charlotte, North Carolina as this year’s commencement speaker.

Selberg grew up in the fast-paced world of Nascar motorsports. He was mentored by creative marketing influencers and Fortune 500s who’s who. He is a product of the public school’s vocational system and is a lifelong learner who has enjoyed three major careers, spanning more than 40 years.

Seeking employment solutions for the Motorsports industry, Selberg became an educator, writing a syllabus and teaching the first Motorsports management classes at Rowan Cabarrus Community College.

As a former elected official, Selberg brought leaders together, developed community and laid the groundwork for the future.

Selberg is a Certified Six Sigma specialist. He spends his time as an executive leadership coach, consultant, facilitator, and speaker. He specializes in supporting executives, professionals, and managers when they need to exhibit grace under pressure in stressful career, job, leadership, or personal situations. He works with clients at a variety of different organizations from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits.

Selberg is also a current board member of the SVCC Foundation.