Students honored for their art Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Lillian McConkey, a 12th grade student at Cumberland High School, was recognized by the Cumberland School Board at the meeting on March 30 for being named the second place winner in the Virginia School Boards Association

(VSBA) Art Contest. McConkey has won numerous other awards for her art. Sofiah Paras, a sixth grader at Cumberland Middle School, also participated in the VSBA Art Contest. The Art Contest is a tradition at the VSBA Southside Regional Forum. The event was held on March 9 at Middle Road Elementary School in Prince George.