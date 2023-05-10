Students honored for their art

Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Staff Report

Cumberland art students
Lillian McConkey was recognized for winning second place in the VSBA Art Show.

Lillian McConkey, a 12th grade student at Cumberland High School, was recognized by the Cumberland School Board at the meeting on March 30 for being named the second place winner in the Virginia School Boards Association

Cumberland students art

Sofia Paras was recognized for having her artwork displayed at the VSBA Art Show.

(VSBA) Art Contest. McConkey has won numerous other awards for her art. Sofiah Paras, a sixth grader at Cumberland Middle School, also participated in the VSBA Art Contest. The Art Contest is a tradition at the VSBA Southside Regional Forum. The event was held on March 9 at Middle Road Elementary School in Prince George.

Email newsletter signup

More Education

Cumberland High

Cumberland High theatre team members earn international honor

Students of the month

Board recognizes Students of the Month

Fuqua Falcons put on a night to enjoy

Buckingham County High

Buckingham County High welding team named state champions

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections