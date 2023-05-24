Stars Under The Stars returns Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

For the 25th year, Stars Under The Stars returns to Farmville this summer. Started in 1997 as a Leadership Farmville project, Stars Under the Stars sets up movies over the summer months at the grassy outdoor venue at Crute Stage

In the past, some of the movies included classics like Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window and Grease, among others. This time, things start off a bit more animated. On June 9, the 25th season begins at Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, winner of this year’s fan poll. Also to kick things off on June 9, the Heart of Virginia Community Band will be in attendance, performing a series of movie-inspired pieces. The concert starts 7:30 p.m. and wraps up shortly before the pre-show announcements and movie trivia at 8:10 p.m.

Other movies scheduled for this 25th season include E.T. The Extra Terrestrial on July 14 and Back to the Future on Aug. 11.

WHERE IS IT?

Crute Stage is at the corner of Main and Fourth Street in Farmville. You can find parking available on Main Street and in the municipal lot behind the courthouse. Stars Under The Stars is a free event, with popcorn, candy and drinks available each time for purchase. Now there is a “no pets” policy for the events and if it rains, then the movie will be shown the following night at dusk. Stars Under the Stars is made possible by support from Century 21 Realty @ Home, Central Virginia Regional Library, Putney Mechanical, Red Door 104 and community volunteers. Donations provided by Lib’s Place and Pepsi.

SOME IMPROVEMENTS

The program isn’t just dedicated to providing entertainment, it’s also helped improve parts of the downtown area. Thanks to donations, Stars Under The Stars has provided permanent outdoor speakers, audio/visual equipment, backstage storage areas, additional power and lights, as well as restroom facilities to the area around Crute Stage.

For more information on the series, please visit us online at http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.