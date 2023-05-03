Sarah Gormus Davis Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Sarah Gormus Davis passed away at her home on Saturday, April 30. She was born on February 24, 1939 to the late Willie Gormus and Laura Wharam Gormus in Dillwyn, the seventh of eight children. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 59 years, John Marshall Davis.

She was active in the Buckingham Christian Fellowship, Buckingham Active Seniors, Scottsville Senior Center and Schuyler Senior Center. She was an active member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church of Arvonia.

She is survived by four children Brenda (Rick) Rowland of Danville; Thelma (Chuck) Llewellyn of Buckingham, Theresa (Tim) Bryant of Dillwyn, and Johnny (Sandy) Davis of Dillwyn. She had 10 grandchildren: Charlie (Kristine) Llewellyn of Powhatan, Ben (Katie) Bryant of Dillwyn, Thomas (Alex) Llewellyn of Buckingham, Will Bryant (Ashley) of New Mexico, Kristen Davis (Jason) of Pennsylvania, Jeannie Davis of Farmville, Marsha Davis, Jackson Bryant, Hannah Davis, and Scarlett Davis all of Dillwyn. She also had 14 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Margaret (Fred) Vance and her brother Clarence “Monk” Gormus She is survived by her sisters-in-law: Annie Mae Wharam, Shelby (Melvin) Jones, and her brother-in-law Clarence (Agnes) Davis. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters: Samuel, Walter, William, Annie Mae and Nannie.

Funeral services will be held at 2 on May 3 at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church located at 4898 Bridgeport Road in Arvonia, VA. Family night will be held on May 2 at Dunkum Funeral Home in Dillwyn, VA from 6 – 8.