Rotary crowns winners at fundraising event Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

The Rotary Club of Farmville completed its charity bass fishing tournament on May 13. The entry fee for the Rotary Fishin’ Frenzy and all sponsorship proceeds from the tournament will be funneled back into the community through the local non-profit organizations Rotary supports in Central Virginia.

Anglers were challenged to fish in any publicly accessible waterway in Amelia, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Nottoway, or Prince Edward counties. Fish were caught from boats, paddle craft, on the bank, or on a dock.

Competitors could fish at any time during the week. This was a catch, photo, and release tournament hosted by the iAngler app. Winners were announced at the awards ceremony and social on May 13 at Wilck’s Lake Island in Farmville.

Founded in 1938, the Rotary Club of Farmville is a service organization that raises money through events like the Fishin’ Frenzy to donate to community organizations that serve the community. Past recipients of Rotary donations include FACES food pantry, Piedmont Habitat for Humanity, Better Days Farmville, and Waterworks Players.

MORE ABOUT THE WINNERS

Bill Perutelli claimed first place in the event. The Buckingham County native caught five bass measuring 101 . inches in length, including a 23-inch fish. Coming in second was Joey Bozo. The Crewe angler caught five bass measuring 99 . inches in length. In third was Brandon Cottrell. The Farmville angler caught five bass measuring 99 inches in length.