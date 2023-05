Rosa Mary Gibson Published 4:11 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Rosa Mary Gibson, 85 of Farmville, passed May 20. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m., at Jericho Baptist Church, Farmville. Interment will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Farmville. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.