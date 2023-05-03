Robert ‘Bob’ L. Lane Sr. Published 2:26 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

December 3, 1946 — April 29, 2023

Robert “Bob’’ L. Lane Sr. of Richmond, passed away in his home on April 29. He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Shirley; his parents, Chester and Polly; his brother, Dennis; his son-in-law, Bill Plowden, and his nephew, Grant Clark. He is survived by his daughter, Dana: son, Robert (Jana); and his grandchildren, Brandon, Robert, Brooke Lynn, Kaleigh, Leah, Hayden, Zoey, Wynter and Phoenix; and nieces, Lisa and Sarah.

He worked hard to provide for his family, rarely missing a day of work, and ultimately becoming a Senior Vice President of imaging for Signet Bank. In his younger years, Bob was an avid hunter, fisherman and jokester who loved pranking his friends and family. He was also a lover of country music and Westerns.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3, from noon – 1 p.m. with a service starting at 1 p.m. at Shorter Funeral Home in Farmville, with interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Shorter Funeral Home served the family.