Road closures extended for parts of Route 460 in Prince Edward Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

It’ll be a bit longer before road closures end and all lanes open up on Route 460 West in Prince Edward County. If you’re heading that way after 8 p.m. tonight, you might want to leave a couple minutes early. The Virginia Department of Transportation started closing lanes on Sunday night, as they began milling and paving operations in the area.

Milling is the process where you remove the top layer of asphalt before putting a new one down. The idea is that it both saves time and avoids increasing the height of the road. Originally, work crews were supposed to be finished with that by 6 a.m. Tuesday. But it’s taking longer than expected. So now, VDOT officials say they’ll be shutting down a portion of Route 460 again tonight. Expect portions of Route 460, from the intersection with Holly Farms Road to the intersection with Sayler’s Creek Road, to be closed.

Drivers will be detoured using those side roads, traveling down Holly Farms Road and then Sayler’s Creek Road to get around the road closures. VDOT officials say that access for residents who live along Route 460 will be maintained at all times, so they can get in and out of their homes. As for everyone else, message boards and signs will be posted to alert drivers to the closure and the detour route.