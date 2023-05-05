Put your favorites on the map in the Readers’ Choice Awards Published 5:43 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

Everybody has a personal favorite. You had a favorite teacher while in school, a favorite place to eat and if you attend church, chances are you have a favorite pastor. Here’s your chance to help them all get recognized for their hard work.

How, you ask? It’s time once again for The Farmville Herald’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

Here for the 2023 edition, we’ve got six overall categories to choose from. That includes professionals, food and drink, shopping, services, out and about and finally vehicles, dealers and services, all rolled into one.

Dive into this on our website to see all the different subcategories and find a place that fits the person or place you want to recognize. Subcategories include everything from the best accounting firm to the best wait staff.

How do you nominate someone?

It’s simple to nominate, just visit our website www.FarmvilleHerald.com, click on the tab labeled Readers’ Choice and scroll down the page to see the categories. Choose a category, make your nomination, and fill in your email address. That’s it, quick and painless. Continue and complete the registration form. Note you must register in order to nominate.

Now we do have some deadlines to follow for this. The nomination phase will close May 31 at 11:59 p.m. Once the nominations are tabulated the top 3 – 5 nominees (unless there is a tie) in each category will advance to the voting round set to start in July.

Winners will be recognized in a special print and online section once the voting round has ended and the votes have been tallied and verified.