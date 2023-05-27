Prince Edward names Mumma as May Employee of the Month Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

Adam Mumma, formerly with the County’s Department of General Services and just recently named Chief Animal Control Officer, has been named Employee of the Month for May 2023. The award was presented to Mumma by Board Chair, Llew Gilliam Jr. and County Administrator, Doug Stanley, at the May 9, meeting of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors.

During the presentation, an excerpt of Mumma’s nomination was shared with the Board. “Rain, shine, cold or hot … Adam was front and center ready to get the job done with a smile. No job was too big or too small for Adam,” said Director of General Services, Randy Cook. “He always seems happy to help with anything. His attitude and hardworking habits make him a real asset.”

Mumma worked for the County from 2016 to 2020 in Animal Control. He left the County to explore another opportunity and was rehired in the fall of 2022 for a position in the Department of General Services.

Noting the recent promotion, County Administrator, Douglas P. Stanley said, “The County is fortunate to have employees like Adam. The vacancy in Animal Control opened this spring and Adam applied and was hired. He brings a great work ethic and a can-do attitude to every position he holds, and we are happy to have him on our team.”

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the county’s core values: customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed, and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, contact the County Administrator’s Office at (434) 392-8837.