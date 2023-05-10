Planned roadwork schedule Published 11:22 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

APPOMATTOX COUNTY:

• Note district-wide activities above.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Note district-wide activities above.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

• Note district-wide activities above.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Route 621 (Brook Hill Road) – Culvert replacement. Route 621 will be closed from Route 13 (Old Buckingham Road) to Route 620 (Stoney Point Road) in Amelia County. This closure started April 3 and is planned to end on May 12. Adequate signs for the closure and detour will be in place. The detour will use Route 13 (Old Buckingham Road) to Route 654 (Sunnyside Road) to Route 600 (Stoney Point Road) to Route 620 (Stoney Point Mill Lane) and crossing into Amelia County. (Route 620 becomes Stoney Point Road in Amelia County). The detour then goes back to Cumberland County and Route 621 (Reed Rock Road/Fowlkes Bridge Road).

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 460 at Intersection of Route 307 – Milling and paving expected nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting May 7, 2023 continuing until May 12.