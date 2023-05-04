Parts of Route 460 closing Sunday in Prince Edward County Published 4:41 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

If you have to drive on Prince Edward Highway (Route 460) Sunday night or early Monday, you might want to leave a few minutes early. The west lanes of the road will be closed to traffic during that time, with a detour put in place. Officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation made the announcement Thursday morning, saying this is due to milling and paving operations in the area. The detour will run from 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7 to 6 a.m. Monday, May 8.

Drivers will be detoured using Sayler’s Creek Road and Holly Farms Road. VDOT officials say that access for residents who live along Route 460 will be maintained at all times, so they can get in and out of their homes. As for everyone else, message boards and signs will be posted to alert drivers to the closure and the detour route.