Opening Day for Farmville Farmer’s Market Published 5:40 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, April 29 marked the first Farmville Farmer’s Market of this season. Business owners from across the area came and sold everything from fresh produce to jams, jellies and the occasional biscuit, along with tea and some other items. The market is located at 213 North Street in Farmville and will be open, rain or shine, every Saturday through Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.