Norman Dwight Christian Published 10:40 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Norman Dwight Christian, 78 of New Canton, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 10. Dwight was born May 26, 1944 in Richmond, a son of the late George Norman and Viola Hudgins Christian.

Dwight was part owner of G. N. Christian & Son construction for 60 plus years. He was an avid fox hunter and a longtime member of Hard Luck Hunt Club. He volunteered with the Arvonia Fire Department for many years and at one time held the position of Chief. Dwight was a member and Trustee of Arvonia Church.

Dwight is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Green Christian; two sons, George Norman Christian (Stephanie Blanks Christian) and David Ware Christian (Ramona Dunn Christian); grandchildren, Marci Christian Lowrance (Isaac) and Connor David Christian (Macey); two great-grandchildren, John David Lowrance and Teagan Grace Lowrance; brother, George Randolph “Randy” Christian (Gail) and brother-in-laws, Earnest J. “Slim” Christian and Aubrey Clyde “A.C.” Lightfoot (Becky); multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Email newsletter signup

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Marie Christian.

Funeral services were held on May 13, at Dunkum Funeral Home with interment in the Arvonia Church Cemetery, located on Arvon Road in Arvonia. Memorial contributions may be made to Arvonia Church, 27887 N. James Madison Highway, New Canton, VA 23123

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn was in charge of arrangements.