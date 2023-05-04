New member inducted Published 10:12 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, recently added two new members, Jane Elizabeth Atkins Crockett and Michaela Gray “Callie” Hamm.

These two Virginia daughters were inducted into the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday, April 8. The induction ceremony was held at the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library in Farmville during the Chapter’s monthly meeting.

DAR members are women who come from diverse backgrounds, who have a variety of interests. Their common bond is their lineal descent from patriots of the American Revolution – any woman, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineage, is eligible to join. Contact Membership Chair, Marilyn Osborn at osbornmw@longwood.edu for more information.