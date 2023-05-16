Nancy Suzanna Rumfelt Hybl ‘Suzy’ Published 10:20 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Nancy Suzanna Rumfelt Hybl “Suzy”, 50 of Greer, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, following a short, but valiant battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Dean Eric Hybl for nearly 27 years and adoring mother to Bethany Camden (19) and Nathaniel Wayne “Nate” (17).

Born on Christmas Day of 1972 in Williamsburg, she was a daughter of Harold “Bucky” Rumfelt and Ruthie Rumfelt, who currently reside in Meherrin.

A devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister, teacher and friend, Suzy spent nearly 30 years as an educator in Virginia, Florida and South Carolina. A 1990 graduate of Prince Edward County High School, she received a degree in Elementary Education from Longwood College. Her passion was to help children reach their greatest potential regardless of their personal situation or challenges.

During her time in Farmville, Suzy was a member of the Farmville Jaycees, where she met her future husband, and later served as an officer.

A talented crafter, Suzy could make almost anything from a picture, including costumes, blankets, scarves and most regularly crocheted hats. She enjoyed making things for her friends and for several years sold items on Etsy and at the annual Greenville Christmas Show.

In addition to her parents, husband and children, she is survived by Dean’s parents, Chuck & Doris Hybl of Keysville; two sisters, Cheryl Davila and her husband, Hector, of Williamsburg, and Jessica Borsits and her husband, Joey, of Richmond; two brothers-in-law, Dale Hybl and his wife, Katherine, of Monument, Colorado and Darian Hybl and his wife, Michele, from Export, Pennsylvania. In addition, Suzy is survived by four nephews, three nieces and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Greenville, South Carolina, with Pastor Susan Crowell officiating. There will also be a burial service and life celebration for family and friends on the Rumfelt property in Meherrin in early July.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Suzy’s honor to Hollis Academy, 200 Goodrich Street, Greenville, SC 29611.