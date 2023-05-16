Mildred Lou ‘Millie’ Simpson Bales Published 10:10 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Mildred Lou “Millie” Simpson Bales, 89, passed on May 7, in Williamsburg, near to Hampton, where she spent most of her life. She was a noted beekeeper and managed her own business after the death of her husband in 1971. She loved her family, all animals, and her church, Hampton Roads SDA.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Keith Bales of Smithfield; husband, Benny E. Bales of Hampton; mother and father, Visa Lowe Simpson and Charles A. Simpson of Prospect; her brother, Richard. S. Simpson and sister, Lena Rose Huddleston.

She is survived by two sisters, Patricia “Peggy” Kelsey and Pocahontas “Polly” Duncan; her daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Gerald Jones of South Boston and one granddaughter.

She will be laid to rest at Parklawn cemetery in Hampton beside her husband.

In place of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to a local animal shelter or your local library.