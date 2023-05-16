Mary Ruth LeSueur Whorley Published 10:00 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Mary Ruth LeSueur Whorley, 88 of Buckingham, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 10. She was born Sept. 8, 1934 in Dillwyn, a daughter of the late Willie and Mary Nowlin LeSueur. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Lee Whorley.

She retired from Craddock Terry Shoe Corporation after 20 plus years and also worked for a time at Heritage Hall in Dillwyn. After retiring, Mary Ruth enjoyed gardening, cutting grass and sewing.

Mary Ruth is survived by her son, Barry Wayne Whorley; granddaughter, Amanda Nicole Davis and great-grandson, Jayden Tyler Lee Davis.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Frances Whorley and aunt, Callie Jones.

A graveside service was held on May 13, in the Buckingham Community Cemetery.

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn was in charge of arrangements.