Mary Jane Brown

Published 5:11 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Staff Report

Mary Jane Brown departed this life on Saturday, May 20, at her residence in New Canton. 

Mary Jane BrownShe leaves to cherish loving memories her husband, Walter Vernell Brown Sr.; sons, Walter Vernell “Terry” Brown Jr., (Susan) of New Canton, and Darrel L. Brown of Jersey City, New Jersey; six grandchildren; one sister, Eva Mae Durant of Baltimore, Maryland; niece, Mildred Chandler (William) of Irvington, New Jersey; sister-in-law, Gloria Brown of Richmond; three godchildren; two aunts, Helen Miller and Bernice Mayo, and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. 

A public viewing will be held at Petersville Baptist Church, New Canton, on Saturday, May 17, from 12-1 p.m., followed by service at 1 p.m. Reverend Ollie Bolden, Eulogist.

www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com

