Martha Ellen Holmes Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Martha Ellen Holmes, a life-long resident of Buckingham County, passed away on April 29, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Dillwyn at the age of 97. Martha was born on June 18, 1925 in the town of Buckingham Court House to Leon and Harriet Jones.

Martha was a graduate of Buckingham High School and Longwood College in Farmville. After graduation Martha married Robert F. Holmes of Chicopee, Massachusetts and raised five sons.

Martha served many years in the Buckingham County School system as a teacher and teacher’s aide. She was also active in her church, Trinity United Methodist Church in Buckingham, where she played the piano, sang and taught Sunday school. Martha also volunteered at the House-Wright House Museum and Historic Buckingham Village as part of local Historic Buckingham activities, and was also active in the Beautify Buckingham Anti-liter Task Force. She also enjoyed square dancing with the Buckingham Squares.

Martha was predeceased by her husband, Robert F. Holmes and one son, James E. Holmes.

She is survived by sons John Holmes (Shirley), Peter Holmes (Ann), Robert Holmes Jr. (Colleen) and Paul Holmes (Lisa), as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Martha enjoyed life and her family and she will be dearly missed. A private graveside memorial gathering is planned for the immediate family.