Louis highlights work of Historic Buckingham

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By Staff Report

Historic Buckingham

President Ron Dowdy introduced Martha Louis, president of Historic Buckingham, at the Curdsville Community Center potluck dinner and meeting on Monday, May 1. Louis did a presentation on what Historic Buckingham does for the community and several historic sites. Join the Curdsville Community Center the first Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. for a potluck and interesting programs. The June program will include a speaker from the High Bridge Trail.

Email newsletter signup

More Lifestyles

Buckingham Dillwyn Garden Club

Garden club tours St. Thomas Aquinas

Hatton Ferry

Hatton Ferry connects the past and present in Buckingham County

The Word: Stay connected to the vine

Cumberland High School Wrestling

School Board recognizes wrestling champions

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections