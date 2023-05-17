Louis highlights work of Historic Buckingham Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

President Ron Dowdy introduced Martha Louis, president of Historic Buckingham, at the Curdsville Community Center potluck dinner and meeting on Monday, May 1. Louis did a presentation on what Historic Buckingham does for the community and several historic sites. Join the Curdsville Community Center the first Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. for a potluck and interesting programs. The June program will include a speaker from the High Bridge Trail.