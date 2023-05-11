Lions Club to celebrate 100th anniversary Published 10:29 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

The Farmville Lions will celebrate 100 years of service on Monday, May 15 at the Gee Price Center, Fuqua School. The event will honor a remarkable organization whose commitment to community service helped build the hospital, the Weyanoke Hotel and, most recently, the Lion’s Playground at Wilck’s Lake Park. In addition, they have supported the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library, Prince Edward Rescue Squad, Farmville-Prince Edward Youth Association and so much more, including their noted collection of eyeglasses to be recycled. The Club was organized by Dr. J.L. Jarman, President of State Normal School (Longwood University). It was chartered by Lions International on June 23, 1923, and has been community-focused in every sense. If you are or were a Farmville Lion, we hope you will attend the celebration on May 15. Reservations are required by Wednesday, May 10 and can be secured by telephoning (434) 547-9828.