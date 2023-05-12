Lieutenant Colonel Lawrence Rucker Snead III (U.S. Army-Ret.) Published 9:00 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Lieutenant Colonel Lawrence Rucker Snead III (U.S. Army-Ret.), 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 3, after a brief but valiant battle with cancer.

Born on March 30, 1959, to the late Marilyn Motley and Lawrence Rucker Snead Jr., Rucker leaves behind a remarkable legacy. He is survived by his devoted wife, Karen Kaz Snead of 41 years; his cherished daughter, Ali Snead; his loving son, Lars Snead, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; his sister, Lynne Carroll; his brothers, Billy, Mac and David Snead and close friends, Alexis Ann and Mathew Glascock, along with their son, Caleb.

Rucker earned a B.A. in Political Science and French from Hampden-Sydney College, a M.A. in History from Appalachian State University, and a M.A. in National Security and Planning from Command and General Staff College. As a passionate Hampden-Sydney alumnus, he dedicated nearly 20 years to his beloved Hampden-Sydney College, after retiring from the U.S. Army following 23 years of service, Rucker returned to his alma mater in 2004. He led the College’s career center for many years before becoming the director of the Wilson Center for Leadership in the Public Interest. Most recently, he served as the associate dean for the College’s ROTC program and as a lecturer in the Department of Government and Foreign Affairs, where he specialized in national security studies.

Rucker was a committed mentor to his students and an active member of both the campus and Farmville communities. Rucker was a respected elder at College Presbyterian Church in Hampden-Sydney, where he served in several ministries. He held leadership positions with organizations such as the United Way of Prince Edward County, the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts.

In his personal life, Rucker relished time spent with family, enjoying literature, savoring fine wines, and visiting Charleston, South Carolina beaches. He also had a fondness for the Charleston Spoleto Festival.

Arrangements are currently pending. A service of hope and remembrance is planned for early fall to allow campus students and staff to attend and pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Hampden-Sydney College in memory of Rucker for the Alexander Hamilton Society, the College Presbyterian Church, or a charity of your choice in Rucker’s memory.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.