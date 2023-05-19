Letter to the Editor: Let’s talk about priorities Published 12:30 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Dear Editor,

Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you know two inmates escaped from Piedmont and one roamed Farmville for close to a week. It took the guy pulling a fire alarm at Longwood to alert authorities on his whereabouts.

There have also been a couple of citizens getting notices from the county on flags they have flown on their private property. I’m sure most know what one flag I’m talking about in particular but there was another case recently where a family had a U.S. flag flying on their property and the county claimed it was “too big”. Yes, you heard that right. So while an escaped convict was roaming Farmville for a close to a week, the county was busy bullying citizens on what flag was being flown on their property. Priorities, amirite?

Jacob Allen

Farmville