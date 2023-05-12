Lester receives appointment from the governor Published 9:55 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Deanna Lester recently received an appointment from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Lester, who works as the executive director for the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad, was named to the Maternal Mortality Review Team.

“This talented group of appointees is dedicated to serving Virginians, and I am honored to add them to our administration,” Youngskin said in a statement. “Together, we will continue delivering even greater results and opportunities for the Commonwealth.”

Judge Blessing presided as Lester took the oath to faithfully and impartially discharge all duties as a maternal mortality review team member.

For those wondering what that is, Virginia’s Maternal Mortality Review Team is dedicated to the identification of all pregnancy-associated deaths in the Commonwealth and the development of interventions that reduce preventable deaths. Lester said she hopes to bring a valuable and unique perspective as a paramedic expert.