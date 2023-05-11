Latter-day Saints dedicate First Temple in Virginia Published 2:24 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Located in Glen Allen at 10915 Staples Mill Road, the temple is the Church’s first in Virginia. It will serve over 34,000 Latter-day Saints in Virginia and is a symbol of the Church’s growth and the faith of individual members in this area. Over 46,000 visitors toured the temple during its recent open house. The temple was dedicated by Dallin H. Oaks of the Church’s First Presidency. Pictured here, from left, are Sandy River Branch members Benjamin Roberts, who played the organ during the dedication and Kristen Topham, who conducted the choir.