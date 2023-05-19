Herald Community Calendar for the Week of Friday, May 19, 2023 Published 2:23 am Friday, May 19, 2023

The Herald community calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

MAY 19

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group Chap Cash and Friends on Friday, May 19 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Porch Gliders on Friday, May 19, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 20

YOUNG EAGLES RALLY – Children ages 8 to 17 can take free airplane rides as part of the Young Eagles Rally, coming up this Saturday, May 20, at the Farmville Airport. Flights are about 20 minutes and happen on a first come, first served basis. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the location is 130 Wedgewood Drive in Farmville.

CHURCH WORKSHOP – Gravel Hill Baptist Church in Jetersville will host a workshop on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 10 a.m, focused on “The Roles and Duties of Church Officers”. It will be conducted by Attorney Donald White from Ashland and he will teach not only from a biblical sense, but also based on the codes and laws of the state of Virginia. Afterwards, he will hold a session on Estate Planning, where he will conduct a class on how to obtain a living will, assign a power of attorney, advanced medical directive, etc. The workshop is free and open to the public.

TURTLE DAY — The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park will host a celebration of turtles on Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the park. Scheduled presenters include biologist Meagan Thomas from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and a representative from Central Virginia Reptile Rescue. Ranger Myrtle, an animal ambassador for the park, will be attending. There will be turtle-themed games, turtle face painting and a selfie-station with wearable turtle shells. Turtle-themed merchandise will be available for sale. Activities are free but the regular $7 parking fee applies.

MAY CRUISE-IN — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its May Cruise-In on Saturday, May 20. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the parking lot by Tractor Supply in Farmville. Bring your classic or antique car to show or just drop by. A 50/50 raffle will be held.

END OF SCHOOL COOKOUT — New Store Baptist Church, located at 8123 Crumptown Road in Farmville, will hold an end of the school year cookout from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A responsible adult is required to be with children at all times.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Michele Zehr on Saturday, May 20 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host DJ Hyper AlteX on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 21-23

REVIVAL – There will be a three night community revival at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, located at 1101 Mt. Carmel Road in Brookneal. The services will run from Sunday, May 21 through Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest pastors include Herndon Jeffries and Rick Dellinger. Mt Carmel pastor Mike Teixeira will also be preaching. All are welcome and invited to come and worship.

MAY 21

CHURCH WORSHIP – High Bridge Baptist Church, located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice, will hold worship services on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Timothy Hurt will deliver the message and masks are required.

COMMUNITY OUTDOOR WORSHIP — Concord Baptist Church will hold an outdoor worship service on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 10:30 a.m. A cookout will follow the service and people are invited to bring lawn chairs.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — St. Andrews Baptist Church in Cullen will celebrate the 30th ministerial anniversary of Rev. Dr. Maurice and First Lady Beatrice Finney on Sunday, May 21 during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Jerry Streat from Poplar Lawn Church in Blackstone will deliver the message. A meal will be served afterward.

WOMEN’S DAY — Pilgrim Baptist Church’s Women’s Ministry will hold their annual Women’s Day event on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 3 p.m. Minister Yvette Mosby will deliver the message. The church is located at 9001 South Genito Road in Jetersville.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Calvary Baptist Church, located at 3010 Sandy River Road in Burkeville, will celebrate their 126th anniversary as a congregation on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 3 p.m. Rev. Darlene Bland, associate minister at Mt. Pero Baptist Church will deliver the message, with guest music by her church choir. Lunch will be served after morning worship.

PIG PICKIN’ — Concord Baptist Church will hold a ‘pig pickin’ at their recreation field. Children’s and youth activities will begin at 4 p.m., with the meal ready at 5:30 p.m.

MAY 22

PRINCE EDWARD DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE — Do you have a question about local government? Dr. Celia Carroll, associate professor of government and foreign affairs at Hampden-Sydney College will speak at the next meeting of the Prince Edward Democratic Committee. That will take place on Monday, May 22, beginning at 6 a.m. in the Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

MAY 23

PIEDMONT SOIL AND WATER – The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, May 23, beginning at 11 a.m. The event will take place in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Agriculture and Natural Resources building, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE – The Prince Edward County Republican Committee will meet at Riverside Community Church on Tuesday, May 23. The church is located at 45 Simpson Road in Prospect and the event begins at 7 p.m.

MAY 25

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, May 25, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock and country musician Karlee Raye on Thursday, May 25, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 26

MOAA MEETING — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold their monthly fourth Friday self-pay luncheon/program on May 26. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. All active, former, retired military offered are invited.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group Ben Dalton and Friends on Friday, May 26 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host classic rock cover band The Pete Turpin Band on Friday, May 26, beginning at 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 27

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Craig Hansen on Saturday, May 27 beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host country and folk group Muskrat Flats on Saturday, May 27, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 1

MASTER GARDENERS – The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension are presenting a “Lunch and Learn – Water in Your Landscape” program on Thursday, June 1. The event begins at noon in the conference room of the Virginia Cooperative Extension office, located at the Prince Edward County Natural Resources and Agriculture building, 100 Dominion Drive, Farmville. Master Gardener Elsie Towler and Deanna Fehrer from Piedmont Soil & Water Conservation will present the program. Bring your lunch and learn about using and controlling water in your garden landscape.

JUNE 3

CHURCH YARD SALE — St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Road, will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funds going to support our local and church charities.

JUNE 5

POTLUCK — A community potluck dinner will be held at the Curdsville Community Center, located at 122 School Road in Dillwyn, on Monday, June 5. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., with Wendy McCaig, a Virginia Master Naturalist, speaking about all the many programs the Master Naturalists sponsor in the state.

JUNE 11- JUNE 15

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will have Vacation Bible School from Sunday, June 11 to Thursday, June 15, beginning at 6 p.m. each night. There will be classes for everyone ages three to adult.

JUNE 25

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — Macedonia Baptist Church will hold a special service celebrating 15 years of ministry for pastors Jimmy and Gloria Coleman. The service begins at 2:30 p.m.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

SOUP FOR THE SOUL — Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.