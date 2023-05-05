Herald Church and Community Calendar for the week of May 5 Published 2:33 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

MAY 4

LUNCH AND LEARN — The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners and the Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a “Lunch and Learn” session on Thursday, May 4, beginning at noon. The topic will be growing microgreens and the event will be in the conference room of the Virginia Cooperative Extension office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. Mackenzie Gunn, Virginia Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, will present the program.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host blues, soul and rock group The Chris Timbers Band on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 5

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the PG-rated movie Hugo on Friday, May 5. The movie will start at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

FRIDAY NIGHT FIRELIGHT — High Bridge State Park, located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice, will hold another Friday Night Firelight on Friday, May 5, beginning at 7 p.m. There will be s’mores, a roaring fire and a ranger telling some of the long-lost tales of High Bridge Trail.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host reggae and rock group Underground Springhouse on Friday, May 5, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

MAY 6

ANNUAL PLANT SALE — The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 8 a.m. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the Prince Edward Agriculture and Natural Resources building, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. A wide assortment of plants will be available, including perennials, shrubs, trees, houseplants, native plants and others. There will also be a microgreens station, opportunities to ask questions of master gardeners and a soil blocking demonstration.

AMISH SCHOOL CONSIGNMENT AUCTION — The Central Virginia Produce Auction Facility, located at 18440 E. James Anderson Highway in Dillwyn, will hold an Amish Parochial School Spring Auction, featuring 90 to 100 pieces of new furniture. The auction will also include flowers, handmade crafts and toys, new and used tools, antiques and farming equipment. For more information, including times, call 434-694-8127.

MAY 7

USHERS DAY — The Midway Baptist Church Ushers Ministry will hold their annual celebration on Sunday, May 7, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The guest minister will be Rev. Silas Blanton, associate minister of Sharon Baptist Church in Farmville. Midway Baptist Church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

SENSATIONAL 4 REUNION — The Sensational 4 with Gayle Jones Foster will hold a reunion event on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3 p.m. This will be at the Prince Edward County High School auditorium in Farmville. Admission is $10 and there will be guest groups performing and door prizes.

WOMEN’S DAY CELEBRATION — Jericho Baptist Church will hold their annual Women’s Day celebration on Sunday, May 7. The event begins in the 11 a.m. service, with Minister Vernetta Bolden from Oak Union Baptist Church in Charlottesville as the guest speaker. Grab and go lunches will be available after the service.

MAY 12

MOTHER’S DAY DINNER FUNDRAISER — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Mother’s Day Baked Potato and Salad Bar Dinner fundraiser on Friday, May 12. The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with donations taken at the door. Tickets for the raffle are $5 for 1 and $10 for three. A number of different gifts will be available to win through raffle.

WOMEN’S WOODS SKILLS — Bear Creek Lake State Park, located at 22 Bear Creek Lake Road in Cumberland, will hold an event for women on Friday, May 12. Women aged 18 or older are invited to come to the park and enjoy a day of outdoor nature activities. Events include basic archery, a two-mile hike over uneven terrain, paddling on the lake and an introduction to snakes. Residents are asked to bring a packed lunch and wear comfortable closed-toe shoes. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the park’s archery range and continue at various locations around the park, ending by 4 p.m.

MAY 13

SENIOR CLASSIC GOLF TOURNAMENT — The 2023 Senior Classic at the Manor Golf Club will take place on Saturday, May 13, beginning with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. This is a two-man shamble, with an entry fee of $160 per team. The fee includes 18 holes of golf, range balls, lunch and prizes. Teams ages 50-59 will play from the white tees. Those ages 60-69 will play from the green tees and those ages 70 and up will play from the red tees. To sign up, call 434-392-2244.

PRAYER BREAKFAST — The women of Safe Haven Christian Ministries, located at 5150 Patrick Henry Highway in Meherrin, will hold a prayer breakfast on Saturday, May 13. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, with guest speaker Rev. Diane Terry-Cotman of Richmond.

FIRST RESPONDERS EVENT — Piedmont Senior Resources will hold a first responders event on Saturday, May 13. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prince Edward County Middle School, where residents, both adults and children, can learn more about local first responders. The Dillwyn Fire Department, Prince Edward Fire Department, Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office and the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to answer questions.

MAY 14

DEACONESS/MISSIONARY CELEBRATION — Midway Baptist Church will celebrate its Deaconess and Missionary Ministry on Sunday, May 14, beginning at 10 a.m. The guest minister will be Minister Brenda Nash, associate minister of Unity Community Church in Powhatan. Midway Baptist Church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

GUEST MINISTER — New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Farmville Road, will have a guest minister during the Sunday, May 14 service. Rev. Silas Blanton will deliver the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MINUTE FOR MISSION — College Church at Hampden-Sydney will hold a Minute on Mission presentation during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, May 14. Pat Payne of Heart of Virginia Free Clinic will discuss the group’s work in providing health care for people in Prince Edward County and surrounding areas.

MAY 15

NAACP MEETING — The Prince Edward County branch of the NAACP will meet at the Moton Museum, located at 420 Griffin Blvd in Farmville on Monday, May 15. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

MAY 20

TURTLE DAY — The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park will host a celebration of turtles on Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the park. Scheduled presenters include biologist Meagan Thomas from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and a representative from Central Virginia Reptile Rescue. Ranger Myrtle, an animal ambassador for the park, will be attending. There will be turtle-themed games, turtle face painting and a selfie-station with wearable turtle shells. Turtle-themed merchandise will be available for sale. Activities are free but the regular $7 parking fee applies.

MAY 21

COMMUNITY OUTDOOR WORSHIP — Concord Baptist Church will hold an outdoor worship service on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 10:30 a.m. A cookout will follow the service and people are invited to bring lawn chairs.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — St. Andrews Baptist Church in Cullen will celebrate the 30th ministerial anniversary of Rev. Dr. Maurice and First Lady Beatrice Finney on Sunday, May 21 during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Jerry Streat from Poplar Lawn Church in Blackstone will deliver the message. A meal will be served afterward.

WOMEN’S DAY — Pilgrim Baptist Church’s Women’s Ministry will hold their annual Women’s Day event on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 3 p.m. Minister Yvette Mosby will deliver the message. The church is located at 9001 South Genito Road in Jetersville.

PIG PICKIN’ — Concord Baptist Church will hold a ‘pig pickin’ at their recreation field. Children’s and youth activities will begin at 4 p.m., with the meal ready at 5:30 p.m.

MAY 22

PRINCE EDWARD DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE — Do you have a question about local government? Dr. Celia Carroll, associate professor of government and foreign affairs at Hampden-Sydney College will speak at the next meeting of the Prince Edward Democratic Committee. That will take place on Monday, May 22, beginning at 6 a.m. in the Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

SOUP FOR THE SOUL — Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church members prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Drake’s Branch Municipal Building, located beside the new fire station. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.