Henry Oliver Paris, 75, passed away April 26, at home in Cartersville. He was born on Nov. 27, 1947, to the late Oliver and Mildred Paris in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Henry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lois Paris; their children, Melissa Newman (Doug), Jonathan Paris (Sarah) and Benjamin Paris (Charlotte); and was the very proud grandfather of eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jordan, Isabella, Stevie, Charlie, Mary Augusta, Nathan and Susannah.

A graduate of Rutgers University, Henry was a lifelong farmer raising veal calves and sheep. After retiring from full-time farming, Henry became a middle school agriculture teacher and passed along his love of farming and the FFA to the next generation. Henry was the recipient of the Honorary American FFA Degree and an avid sports fan. But above all, he loved spending time with family-his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

The family received friends on Sunday, April 30, from 3-5 p.m., at Bennett & Barden Funeral Home at 3215 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, VA 23139. The funeral service took place on Monday, May 1 at 11 a.m., at Oakwood UMC at 1291 Columbia Road, Columbia, VA 23038. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Henry Paris to the Virginia FFA Foundation, PO Box 40, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.