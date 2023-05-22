Hampden-Sydney College names 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class Published 10:17 am Monday, May 22, 2023

HAMPDEN SYDNEY -A mix of former football, baseball, basketball and lacrosse stars make up the list for this year’s class of the Hampden-Sydney Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 36th class of honorees will include two-time football All-American Bill Doody, four-time All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball honoree Harrison George, two-sport All-ODAC baseball and football honoree Tim Maxa and football All-American Will Riggenbach. In addition, Benton Downer, a founding member of Tiger Lacrosse, will receive a Special Citation.

This year’s induction ceremony will take place on Friday, September 8, at 6 p.m. in Snyder Hall at the Kirk Athletic Center.

More about the new inductees

Bill Doody was a two-time D3football.com First Team All-American for the Tigers. He also earned 2009 and 2010 D3football.com First Team All-Region honors, and was a three-time All-ODAC honoree, including First Team in 2009 and 2010, and Second Team in 2008. Bill was a three-year team member at free safety, starting all 32 career games and totaling 163 career tackles-110 solo, 19 interceptions (second all-time) and 28 pass breakups; leading NCAA Division III in interceptions in 2009 with nine. Doody helped the program to a three-year record of 27-5, including 15-3 in the ODAC, winning one ODAC Championship (2009) and making two NCAA Playoff appearances (2009-10).

Harrison George was a three-time D3hoops.com Second Team All-Region honoree for the Tigers. He was a three-time First Team All-ODAC (2011-13) selection, while also named as the 2010 ODAC Rookie of the Year and honorable mention All-ODAC. Harrison started 70 of 107 career games, finishing with 1,793 career points (fifth all-time), 737 rebounds, 216 assists, 185 steals (tied for fifth all-time) and 73 blocks (sixth all-time). George helped the program to a four-year record of 72-36, including 41-23 in the ODAC, winning a share of the 2013 ODAC regular season championship (14-2) and making an NCAA Tournament appearance that year while finishing 23-5 overall.

Tim Maxa was a two-time First Team All-ODAC honoree in football (1978-79) for the Tigers, and a First Team All-ODAC selection in baseball (1980). He was a three-year starter in football at cornerback, and led the ODAC in interceptions in 1979 with seven-returning one for a touchdown. Tim was a four-year starter in baseball, playing primarily in the outfield, hitting .364 with 28 hits and 18 RBIs in 22 games as a senior. Maxa was a team captain in both football and baseball, helping the football program to a four-year record of 25-17, including 11-5 in the ODAC, winning one ODAC Championship (1977) and making an NCAA Playoff appearance (1977). Tim was the 1980 Gammon Cup Winner.

Will Riggenbach was a two-time D3football.com All-American for the Tigers, earning Third Team in 2010 and honorable mention in 2009. He was also a two-time D3football.com All-Region honoree, earning First Team in 2009 and Second Team in 2010. The 2009 ODAC Defensive Player of the Year was a two-time First Team All-ODAC (2009-10) selection. Will was a four-year team member at defensive end, starting 43 career games and totaling 169 career tackles-90 solo, including 44.5 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks and two interceptions; leading NCAA Division III in sacks in 2009 with a school-record 14.5. Riggenbach helped the program to a four-year record of 35-8, including 20-4 in the ODAC, winning two ODAC Championships (2007, 2009) and making three NCAA Playoff appearances (2007, 2009, 2010).

Benton Downer helped found the Hampden-Sydney lacrosse program and worked to recruit and build the program while still a freshman. He was directly involved in organizing the club teams in 1974 and 1975. A fast midfielder and strong left-handed attackman with a keen eye for the goal, Downer led the Tigers in scoring as a junior and senior when lacrosse had grown and evolved into an NCAA/USILA varsity program. He scored 30 points in 1976, and followed with 44 goals and 52 points in 1977 during the program’s first winning season (10-6)-the 44 goals and 52 points remain among the top single-season totals for midfielders in program history.

More about the Hampden-Sydney Hall of Fame

The Hampden-Sydney College Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 1988 and is designed to honor men who have made outstanding contributions to Hampden-Sydney athletics. Members are selected annually by the Hall of Fame Committee from nominations submitted by alumni and friends of the college. The five individuals will also be recognized at halftime of the home football game against Brevard (NC) College on Sept. 9, a contest scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.