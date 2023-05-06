Good Citizen Award given Published 6:59 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, was privileged to honor one of the winners of the DAR Good Citizen Award during its Saturday, April 8 meeting, which was held in Farmville.

This year’s winner from Fuqua School was Rachel Marie Mason.

The DAR Good Citizen Program, chaired by First Vice Regent Yvonne Costello of Farmville, is a wonderful way to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. This program is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship and is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by the Virginia Board of Education. United States citizenship is not required.

For a student to be selected as a DAR Good Citizen the student must have the following qualities:

• Dependability (truthfulness, honesty, punctuality, etc.)

• Service (cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility, etc.)

• Leadership (personality, self-control, initiative, etc.)

• Patriotism (unselfish loyalty to American ideals)

Rachel received a DAR Good Citizen pin and certificate, a monetary award and a red, white and blue, braided Honor Cord to wear during the graduation ceremony.