Good Citizen award given Published 1:00 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter (JR-L) of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, (DAR) was privileged to honor one of the winners of the DAR Good Citizen Award during a private presentation on the Prince Edward County High School (PECHS) campus in Farmville.

This year’s winner from PECHS is Jeremiah Bates.

The DAR Good Citizen Program, chaired by First Vice Regent Yvonne Costello of Farmville, is a wonderful way to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities. This program is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship and is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by the Virginia Board of Education. United States citizenship is not required.

The student selected as their school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the following qualities:

• Dependability (truthfulness, honesty, punctuality, etc.)

• Service (cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility, etc.)

• Leadership (personality, self-control, initiative, etc.)

• Patriotism (unselfish loyalty to American ideals)

Bates received a DAR Good Citizen pin and certificate, a monetary award, and a red, white, and blue, braided Honor Cord to wear during the graduation ceremony.