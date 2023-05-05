Garden Club visits the Awareness Garden Published 7:55 am Friday, May 5, 2023

The Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club recently visited the Awareness Garden in Lynchburg. The Awareness Garden honors families, friends, and caregivers whose lives have been touched by cancer. In addition to enjoying the meditative atmosphere of the garden, garden club members observed how the garden designers handled issues with slope and how the addition of conifers and other trees and shrubs added structure to the garden.