Garden club tours St. Thomas Aquinas Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The Buckingham Dillwyn Garden Club recently toured the garden and greenhouses at the St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary in Buckingham County. Seminary gardener Larry Kocurek discussed his practices of composting, soil improvement, crop rotation, and organic pest controls in the five acre vegetable garden. Kocurek also discussed vegetable crop choices used to provide much of the produce used in the Seminary’s kitchen.