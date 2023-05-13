Garden Club attends state convention Published 8:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

Members of the Buckingham Dillwyn Garden Club attended the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs (VFGC) state convention in Staunton April 23-24. The Buckingham Dillwyn Garden Club received a blue ribbon for floral design, a blue ribbon for a Civic Beautification project, and a red ribbon for a National Garden Week project. Pictured are, from left, Val Story, President of VFGC; Buckingham Dillwyn members Barbara Wheeler, Winnie Brown, Jeanette Reck, Jackie Fairbarns, Suzanne VandeGrift, Pat Johnson, Barbara Knabe; Mary Owen, Past President VFGC; Lou Ann Dumminger, Past President VFGC South Central District.