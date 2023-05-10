Garden club attends district meeting Published 11:30 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club members attended the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs South Central District Spring Meeting in Keysville on April 20. At the meeting, Jackie Fairbarns was elected President of the South Central District and Barbara Wheeler was re-elected to the office of Treasurer. Pictured are, from left, Kay Carter, Winnie Brown, Jackie Fairbarns, Jeanette Reck, Suzanne VandeGrift, Barbara Wheeler, Pat Johnson and Sharon Byrum.