Garbage route changes for Memorial Day Published 10:05 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

With Monday, May 29 being Memorial Day, there will be no residential and business garbage pickup, no cardboard pickup, and no miscellaneous/brush pickup in the town of Farmville.

Town officials say things will just slightly move forward, with Monday’s residential, business garbage and business cardboard routes being picked up on Tuesday, May 30. Tuesday’s residential garbage route will be picked up on Wednesday, May 31, then Wednesday’s residential garbage route will be picked up on Thursday, June 1. Friday, meanwhile, will have its normal business pickup.

Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/ brush call-ins will be picked up as time permits. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be picked up on Wednesday. Curbside recycling will be picked up on its regular schedule.

Town officials ask residents to have their rollouts at the curb by 7 a.m. each day. If there are any questions, you can call the Farmville Public Works Department at (434) 392-3331.