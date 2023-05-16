Familiar face named as new athletic director for Fuqua School Published 12:16 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

FARMVILLE – A face familiar to many around this area will be involved in athletics for Fuqua School in the coming year. Tyler Cristo takes over as athletic director and head football coach for the 2023-24 school year, Fuqua announced on Tuesday.

Cristo has spent the last four years in the Prince Edward County school system, serving as the head baseball coach for Prince Edward County High. Cristo has also been heavily involved with the Prince Edward County Youth Association for the last six years and is currently the head coach of a 9 and 10 year old minor league team.

“We are very excited to welcome Tyler Cristo as our new athletic director and head football coach here at Fuqua”, said Head of School, Paul Reynolds. “His vision for the future of our athletic program is compelling, and his desire to help foster the development of student-athletes of character is perfectly in line with the mission of our school.”

More about new AD at Fuqua School

Cristo earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and Health with a minor in coaching from Averett University in 2004 and is a certified interscholastic coach. A lifelong lover of sports, Cristo played football, basketball, and baseball competitively. He has three children, fourth grader Lane, Pre-K student Eloise and two-year-old Lena. He is married to Lelia Rice Cristo.

“I am very excited to be joining the Fuqua Family as the new athletic director and head football coach”, said Cristo. “My top priority is to provide our student-athletes with the very best of resources and opportunities to become successful, not only on our athletic fields, but in the game of life.”